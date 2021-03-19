Special security arrangements to be made during Ramazan: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said on Friday that special security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident during the holy month of Ramazan.

Holding a meeting with traders of district Lodhran, Syed Khurram Ali said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and added that all possible measures were being taken in this context.

He said that special security arrangements would be made during the holy month of Ramazan as CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive places and markets.

He said that various criminals have been arrested by getting their identification through CCTV footage.

The regional police officer urged to cooperate with the administration regarding implementation of coronavirus SoP. He said that the government has taken initiatives to protect people from the deadly virus.

The traders expressed satisfaction on the performance of District police Lodhran and controlling crime and ensuring security arrangements for traders.