'Specialized School of Tactics' established for policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have set up a `Specialized School of Tactics' to enhance the capabilities of personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and equip them with modern policing techniques.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the "Specialized School of Tactics" at Police Lines Headquarters.

On this occasion, SSP CTD Jameel Zafar Malik, SP Headquarters Arif Hussain Shah and other senior officers were present.

IGP Islamabad said there was a desperate need to establish this school and special task was given to SSP CTD to make it practical, who played a vital role in its establishment.

This Specialized School of Tactics will conduct courses of different durations to enhance the capabilities of CTD Personnel, including special courses for effective counter-terrorism, investigation on modern scientific lines, crime prevention, Pre-trial case file management, intelligence and information gathering of accused involved in disguised criminal cases and training to gather solid evidence against the accused, basic computer course, computer learning, target hardening course for field commanders, public disorders management course, bomb disposal courses etc.

Courses will be conducted at this school from time to time while highly trained or professional trainers will be hired to provide special tactics training to the CTD personnel.

The training provided will not only enhance the hidden capabilities of the CTD personnel but will also have a positive impact on the overall performance by showing better performance in their respective fields and departments as well.