Speedy car kills four in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a speedy car turned over near Liyari Express Way in Karachi on Friday morning.

According to police sources the victims were sitting on the sidewalk of the road when tragic incident occurred, a private news channel reported.

Three car passengers including driver remained safe in the terrible accident,police had arrested the driver and registered an F.I.R against him.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process,they said.