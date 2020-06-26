UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speedy Car Kills Four In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:27 PM

Speedy car kills four in Karachi

Four persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a speedy car turned over near Liyari Express Way in Karachi on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a speedy car turned over near Liyari Express Way in Karachi on Friday morning.

According to police sources the victims were sitting on the sidewalk of the road when tragic incident occurred, a private news channel reported.

Three car passengers including driver remained safe in the terrible accident,police had arrested the driver and registered an F.I.R against him.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process,they said.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Liyari Driver Road Car

Recent Stories

Iraqi Security Forces Seize Rocket Launcher Worksh ..

3 minutes ago

African Union to Deploy Military Observers to Liby ..

3 minutes ago

UAE government allows commercial centres, restaura ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt Aims to Protect Own Borders, Any Interventio ..

7 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'effective' multilateralism to ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 26 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.