Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) In a captivating display of natural beauty, the 66th annual spring flower fair graced Gulstan e Baldia Park in Mirpurkhas, filling the air with the delightful essence of blossoming flowers.

The grand inauguration of the flower exhibition was led by Chairman District Council Mir Anwer Khan Talpur, Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, setting the stage for a delightful celebration of nature's vibrant colors.

The centerpiece of the event was a stunning array of over 250 varieties of flowers, captivating the attention of the city's residents and visitors. The annual flower exhibition, featuring contributions from esteemed institutions such as the Horticulture Research Institute Mirpurkhas, Bhitai Dental College, and Central Jail Mirpurkhas, stood as a testament to the city's commitment to celebrating the beauty of nature.

Adding to the allure of the event, an assortment of food and beverage stalls, handicraft displays, electric bikes, and entertainment swings were made available, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

The presence of dignitaries such as Additional Commissioner I Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio, and Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar further elevated the grandeur of the occasion.

Chairman Mirpurkhas District Council Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur expressed his pride in the flower show, highlighting its significance as a hallmark of Mirpurkhas and Sindh. Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasized the invigorating impact of the floral displays, underscoring the city's dedication to fostering activities that uplift the community. Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori affirmed the commitment to enhancing public parks, ensuring citizens have access to rejuvenating and pleasant environments.

The 66th Annual Spring Flower Fair stands as a vibrant testament to the city's dedication to celebrating nature's splendor and providing a delightful experience for all who attended.

