Splendid 66th Annual Spring Flower Fair Enchants Mirpurkhas Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM
In a captivating display of natural beauty, the 66th annual spring flower fair graced Gulstan e Baldia Park in Mirpurkhas, filling the air with the delightful essence of blossoming flowers
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) In a captivating display of natural beauty, the 66th annual spring flower fair graced Gulstan e Baldia Park in Mirpurkhas, filling the air with the delightful essence of blossoming flowers.
The grand inauguration of the flower exhibition was led by Chairman District Council Mir Anwer Khan Talpur, Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori, setting the stage for a delightful celebration of nature's vibrant colors.
The centerpiece of the event was a stunning array of over 250 varieties of flowers, captivating the attention of the city's residents and visitors. The annual flower exhibition, featuring contributions from esteemed institutions such as the Horticulture Research Institute Mirpurkhas, Bhitai Dental College, and Central Jail Mirpurkhas, stood as a testament to the city's commitment to celebrating the beauty of nature.
Adding to the allure of the event, an assortment of food and beverage stalls, handicraft displays, electric bikes, and entertainment swings were made available, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.
The presence of dignitaries such as Additional Commissioner I Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio, and Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar further elevated the grandeur of the occasion.
Chairman Mirpurkhas District Council Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur expressed his pride in the flower show, highlighting its significance as a hallmark of Mirpurkhas and Sindh. Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasized the invigorating impact of the floral displays, underscoring the city's dedication to fostering activities that uplift the community. Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori affirmed the commitment to enhancing public parks, ensuring citizens have access to rejuvenating and pleasant environments.
The 66th Annual Spring Flower Fair stands as a vibrant testament to the city's dedication to celebrating nature's splendor and providing a delightful experience for all who attended.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM announces setting up of cell to protect women5 minutes ago
-
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad2 hours ago
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence2 hours ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections2 hours ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan2 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office2 hours ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students2 hours ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital2 hours ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ2 hours ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes2 hours ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert2 hours ago