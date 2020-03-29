UrduPoint.com
Sports Grounds Unlevelled Through Tractors To Protect Children From Coronavirus: Spokesman District Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Majority sports grounds in Peshawar have been unlevelled with the help of tractors to prevent children from Coronavirus.

The spokesman of district administration told media on Sunday that a lot of children were gathered in these vacant grounds for playing of cricket and other sports, which were exposing them to Corona virus.

Despite several warnings, the children in large number continued to play in these sports grounds, leaving no other option but to unlevell it with the help of tractors to protect them from Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar has requested parents not to allow their children to move outside of their homes due to persistent threats of Corona virus.

In the present scenario, he said houses are safe than playgrounds.

He said Corona virus was infectious disease and together we can defeat Corona virus pandemic.

