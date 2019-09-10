UrduPoint.com
Spray Against Dengue Threat Continue During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Spray against dengue threat continue during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :In view of dengue threat, a spray campaign by Town-II administration has also being carried out during Muharram holidays and four teams of anti-mosquito spray constituted, said Administrator Waheedur Rehman.

He informed that four teams would be completed phase-wise sprayed across union councils of Town-II till the end of October 2019.

He said in current month the anti-dengue and anti-malaria spray have been completed in Union Council Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga, Pajagi, Larama, Mathra, Bhudni and Nahqai while three teams of five members each have been constituted for Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Dalazak Road and G.T.Road.

He said that Suzuki van has also been deployed for fog spray. He said when the summer season decreased, the mosquitoes grows which can lead the outbreak of inflammatory disease like dengue and malaria, therefore people should abide precautionary measures by keeping water clean.

