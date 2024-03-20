Spring Tree Plantation Campaign In Full Swing In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The spring tree plantation campaign for the year 2024 has gained significant momentum in Azad Jammu Kashmir, marking a robust effort to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres of land.
This initiative, launched on February 20, is being spearheaded by the State Forest Department in collaboration with various stakeholders, including private and public sector entities, educational institutions, Pak Army personnel, and volunteers such as students and teachers.
Specifically, in the districts of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher within the Mirpur division, the aim is to plant at least 1.5 million saplings, showcasing a concerted effort to enhance environmental sustainability and green cover in the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari for expanding scope of Pak-Japan cooperation38 seconds ago
-
DC Mansehra identifies 5 Kanal land for proposed solid waste plant42 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Kutchery in Havelian to address public grievances48 seconds ago
-
KP gov't committed to underprivileged children's uplift: CM57 seconds ago
-
University of Wah (UW) hosted 3rd Alumni Reunion1 minute ago
-
Mass Communication students visit FESCO headquarters11 minutes ago
-
Woman abducted from Peshawar recovered by Kohat police11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend greetings on Nowruz11 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack15 minutes ago
-
21 candidates cleared to contest 12 Punjab Senate seats21 minutes ago
-
Islamia College: Education icon; draws students ahead of Pakistan Day’s celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Minister directs completion of centralized database software in 25 districts21 minutes ago