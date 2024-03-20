Spring tree plantation campaign in full swing in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The spring tree plantation campaign for the year 2024 has gained significant momentum in Azad Jammu Kashmir, marking a robust effort to plant 10 million saplings across 20 thousand acres of land.

This initiative, launched on February 20, is being spearheaded by the State Forest Department in collaboration with various stakeholders, including private and public sector entities, educational institutions, Pak Army personnel, and volunteers such as students and teachers.

Specifically, in the districts of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher within the Mirpur division, the aim is to plant at least 1.5 million saplings, showcasing a concerted effort to enhance environmental sustainability and green cover in the region.

APP/ahr/378