SPs Directed To Improve Performance For Controlling Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

SPs directed to improve performance for controlling crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday directed senior officers to improve their performance for prevention and detection of crimes.

He expressed these views during a meeting to review performance of police wings at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SPs of Investigation and Operations Wing, SDPOs and concerned officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of SPs during the last two weeks and said: "Crime prevention is impossible without the arrest of habitual and proclaimed offenders so officers should focus on arresting proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders, involved in serious crimes.

He said, the SPs should adopt practical policing and resolve problems of people with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations.

He said, SPs, SDPOs should sit with investigating officers in police stations and complete challans of casesso that the victims could get justice at the earliest.

He said that in order to curb incidents of thefts, robberies and robberies, senior officers should get technical support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's modern information system.

