UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sr Journalist Khalid Abbas Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:34 PM

Sr journalist Khalid Abbas passes away

Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, bureau chief daily Business Recorder, passed away, here on Thursday morning. He was 70

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, bureau chief daily business Recorder, passed away, here on Thursday morning. He was 70.

He was laid to rest at Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including media persons,traders, industrialists and political figures participated in the funeral prayer.

Khalid Abbas Saif left a widow, 5 sons and 2 daughters behind him.

Related Topics

Business Prayer Media All

Recent Stories

Food deliveries during virus lockdown fuel Thailan ..

15 seconds ago

Three cops suspended: DPO

16 seconds ago

Japan urges citizens to install virus-tracking app ..

18 seconds ago

Under-12 and Over-60 can now take part in sports a ..

29 minutes ago

Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic Possible in Fall ..

19 seconds ago

Hungarian water polo legend Tibor Benedek dies age ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.