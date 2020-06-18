Sr Journalist Khalid Abbas Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, bureau chief daily business Recorder, passed away, here on Thursday morning. He was 70.
He was laid to rest at Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard.
A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including media persons,traders, industrialists and political figures participated in the funeral prayer.
Khalid Abbas Saif left a widow, 5 sons and 2 daughters behind him.