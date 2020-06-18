Sr journalist Khalid Abbas passes away

Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, bureau chief daily Business Recorder, passed away, here on Thursday morning. He was 70

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif, bureau chief daily business Recorder, passed away, here on Thursday morning. He was 70.

He was laid to rest at Ghulam Muhammad Abad graveyard.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including media persons,traders, industrialists and political figures participated in the funeral prayer.

Khalid Abbas Saif left a widow, 5 sons and 2 daughters behind him.