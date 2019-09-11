SR300 for Haj, Umrah, visit visas to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia is set to unify the price for Haj, Umrah and visit visas soon, which will be SR300 for each, government sources said.

The Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten talking to Saudi Gazette thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for the royal decree to restructure visit visa and Haj, which also includes canceling the fees of repeating Umrah.

Benten said that the decision shows the leadership keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Haj and Umrah.

"The decision supports the efforts to achieve one of the main goals of Kingdom's Vision 2030 to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by the year 2030," Benten added.