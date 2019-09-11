UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SR300 For Haj, Umrah, Visit Visas To Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

SR300 for Haj, Umrah, visit visas to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia is set to unify the price for Haj, Umrah and visit visas soon, which will be SR300 for each, government sources said.

The Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten talking to Saudi Gazette thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for the royal decree to restructure visit visa and Haj, which also includes canceling the fees of repeating Umrah.

Benten said that the decision shows the leadership keenness to facilitate the arrival of Muslims from all over the world to perform Haj and Umrah.

"The decision supports the efforts to achieve one of the main goals of Kingdom's Vision 2030 to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by the year 2030," Benten added.

Related Topics

World Visit Saudi Price Saudi Arabia Visa Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs to limit number of students ..

8 hours ago

WHO chief praises UAE&#039;s efforts to eradicate ..

9 hours ago

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

11 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.