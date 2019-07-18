'Sri Lanka wants more strong ties with Pakistan'

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan Mr G L Gnanatheva on Thursday said that Sri Lanka wanted to strengthen more mutual trade ties with Pakistan

He said this while addressing a meeting held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting while SVP Waqas Akram Awan and SCCI Executive Committee members also attended.

The consul general assured Sialkot exporters about their easy access to international Sri Lankan trade markets, asking them to divert their trade and business activities to Sri Lanka.

Later, he also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot.