Sri Lankan trade delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A high level trade delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Minister of Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardhane paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

The delegation includes Tharaka Balasuriya, state minister of regional co-operation, Prof. Dr. Saj Mendis, director general of the economic affairs division, Gnanapragasam Gnanadeva, director, ministry of commerce, Yogendra Perera, chairman, Sri Lanka state trading, High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, and others.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf in his welcome address thanked the delegation and said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historical friendly and trade relations. He expressed hope that the visit will further strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

Rauf said that the business community of Pakistan was deeply saddened by the death of Sri Lankan Mr. Prentha Kumara in the Sialkot incident and added that Pakistan is the best country for investment and bilateral relations can be enhanced in many fields.

Dr Bandula Gunawardhane in his address lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade ties and congratulated for successfully organizing the business opportunity conference in Colombo in November 2021.

He said Pakistan Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (PSFTA) has moderately enhanced bilateral trade volume, but the real potential still needed to be achieved by both countries.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka offers trade cooperation in textiles, electronic products and coconut products to Pakistan. On the occasion, Sri Lankan Minister of State for Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasoriya highlighted key areas of cooperation and added that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was far less than expected.

He said that there were immense opportunities in the textile industry in Sri Lanka while special economic zones have also been created for Pakistani investors.

Business to Business (B2B)meetings were also held on the occasion of the delegation's visit in which representatives of specific sectors like rice, fish, coconut oil and spices shared information with each other.