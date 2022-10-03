UrduPoint.com

SSC-2022 Second Annual Exam From Oct 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:05 PM

SSC-2022 second annual exam from Oct 6

The second annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examination-2022 will commence from Oct 6, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The second annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examination-2022 will commence from Oct 6, under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad.

As many as 20,987 candidates will appear in the exam and 65 exam centers have been established to facilitate the students.

At least 11,592 science boys students, 3,042 arts boys students while 3,722 science girls and 2,631 arts girls will sit in the exam.

A spokesperson for BISE Sajid Naqvi said that roll numbers had been dispatched to all candidates.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE All From

Recent Stories

Pindi initiates preparations for Eid Milad

Pindi initiates preparations for Eid Milad

2 seconds ago
 Land acquisition payment starts for 'Greater Gravi ..

Land acquisition payment starts for 'Greater Gravity Water Supply' scheme Mingor ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Nominates Amy Pope for Chief of Internatio ..

Blinken Nominates Amy Pope for Chief of International Organization for Migration

2 minutes ago
 Czech Republic's Gas Storage Facilities 89% Full - ..

Czech Republic's Gas Storage Facilities 89% Full - Industry Minister

2 minutes ago
 World Food Program Warns of Global Fertilizer Cris ..

World Food Program Warns of Global Fertilizer Crisis

2 minutes ago
 Urals Averaged $68.25 Per Barrel in Sept, Down 8.7 ..

Urals Averaged $68.25 Per Barrel in Sept, Down 8.7% From Aug - Russian Finance M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.