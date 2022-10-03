SSC-2022 second annual exam from Oct 6

(@FahadShabbir)

The second annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examination-2022 will commence from Oct 6, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The second annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examination-2022 will commence from Oct 6, under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad.

As many as 20,987 candidates will appear in the exam and 65 exam centers have been established to facilitate the students.

At least 11,592 science boys students, 3,042 arts boys students while 3,722 science girls and 2,631 arts girls will sit in the exam.

A spokesperson for BISE Sajid Naqvi said that roll numbers had been dispatched to all candidates.