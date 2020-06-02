SSGC announces for suspension of gas supply in Sariab areas for repairing of work on June 3

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday announced that the gas supply would remain suspended in respective areas of Quetta for necessary repairing works from June 3

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday announced that the gas supply would remain suspended in respective areas of Quetta for necessary repairing works from June 3.

According to SSGC spokesman, the gas supply would be suspended in respective areas including Sariab Road, Killi Chiltan, Goharabad, Kachibaig, Mill Colony, Sariab Customs and other related areas from 3 pm to 6 pm for repairing of gas.

The SSGC appealed commuters to make their alternative arrangements of stoves during the suspension of gas.