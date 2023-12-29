SSP bans display of illegal weapons, aerial firing on New Year

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hub Mir Manzoor Ahmad Buledi on Friday imposed a complete ban on display of illegal weapons and aerial firing in Hub district, on New Year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Hub Mir Manzoor Ahmad Buledi on Friday imposed a complete ban on display of illegal weapons and aerial firing in Hub district, on New Year.

Talking to media, SSP said that some people would try to play with lives of people by aerial firing for enjoying New Year.

He said that instructions have been issued to all police stations to control incidents of aerial firing in the area.

He said strict action would be taken against those violating law and order.

He further stated that police team have taken action against the criminals.

He said that Windar Police team led by SHO conducted a successful raid on hideout of outlaws and arrested three organized group found involved in snatching a Mazda truck from the driver at gunpoint. Police have also arrested suspects identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Ramazan and Naeem Abbas, for involvement in changing vehicle engine and chassis numbers and selling it by making fake documents. The SSP said that a special campaign would also be launched against underage drivers.