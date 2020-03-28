UrduPoint.com
SSP For Ensuring Complete Implementation On Lock -down

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed Saturday said that on the directives of the Sindh Home Department complete implementation on lock down was being ensured with the cooperation of Pakistan Rangers and Pak-Army

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed Saturday said that on the directives of the Sindh Home Department complete implementation on lock down was being ensured with the cooperation of Pakistan Rangers and Pak-Army.

In a statement, the SSP said that screening of people arriving from other cities to Tharparkar was under way at entry points of the district as per precautionary measures to prevent people from fatal Coronavirus, besides 120 police personnel were also deployed to ensure lock down and protective steps.

He said that Pak-Army's personnel were also deputed at various points of the district.

