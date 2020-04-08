SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat arrangements

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Adeel Hussain Chandio has visited different areas of the city on Wednesday night and reviewed implementation of government orders during Shab-e-Baraat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police, Adeel Hussain Chandio has visited different areas of the city on Wednesday night and reviewed implementation of government orders during Shab-e-Baraat.

According to Police spokesman, SSP Adeel Chandio visited different graveyards, mosques and inspected arrangements made for implementing government orders for observance of complete lockdown during Shab-e-Baraat.

On the occasion, the SSP directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure strict implementation on government orders and insist people to offer prayers while staying at their homes.

He appealed the people to offer special prayers during Shab-e-Baraat in their houses instead of mosques so that COVID-19 pandemic could be averted.

The SSP said the government had taken decision to observe lockdown to stop coronavirus spread in the province as it was a global pandemic which had claimed thousands of lives in the world.