SSP Inspects Security Measures For Chehlum Processions

Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai on Tuesday visited mourning procession routes of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and reviewed security measures adopted by district administration and the police.

The SSP along with senior police officers visited Qadam Gah Moula Ali (A.S) and inspected security arrangements and then proceeded towards Karbala Dadan Shah where the main procession would culminate later in the evening.

The district police spokesman informed that SSP Sajid Amir during his visit reviewed security measures at the main procession route and met with the Police officers and personnel deputed there for security duty.

All DSPs and police officers have been directed to remain on roads during Chehlum processions to maintain law and order while CCTV monitoring rooms had already been set up at SDPO city's office to supervise security arrangements.

The Senior Superintendent of Police was personally monitoring security measures by visiting mourning procession routes and Police as well as other law enforcement agencies were made on high alert to face any untoward incident during Chehlum procession.

