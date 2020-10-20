UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Khairpur Reviews Crime Situation

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Ameer Saud Magsi has directed the district Police to provide foolproof security to all events and processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Ameer Saud Magsi has directed the district Police to provide foolproof security to all events and processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held at his office on Tuesday.

The SSP Khairpur further directed SDPOs and SHOs to devise comprehensive security plans for all events utilising every resource at hand. While enquiring about situation of law and order.

He directed to expedite the crackdown against habitual offenders and to apprehend them immediately. SSP Magsi also reviewed crime situation of the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Khairpur Saud All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to build mosque named af ..

6 seconds ago

World Science Day on Nov 10th

42 seconds ago

TransPeshawar company's Zu cards up for sale

45 seconds ago

Development projects set to be introduced in Multa ..

48 seconds ago

Provision of clean drinking water urges

21 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's head coach Lalchand Rajpur barred from ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.