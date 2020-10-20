SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Ameer Saud Magsi has directed the district Police to provide foolproof security to all events and processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi

He stated this while addressing a meeting held at his office on Tuesday.

The SSP Khairpur further directed SDPOs and SHOs to devise comprehensive security plans for all events utilising every resource at hand. While enquiring about situation of law and order.

He directed to expedite the crackdown against habitual offenders and to apprehend them immediately. SSP Magsi also reviewed crime situation of the district.