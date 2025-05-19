SSP Operations For Tight Security At Cattle Markets
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi paid visit to Cattle Market Niamoana Samundri Road and directed the police to beef up security at cattle markets to ensure safety of the animal traders and citizens ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
She also instructed the local Station House Officer (SHO) to deploy additional police personnel at the cattle market and ensure their alert as safety of livestock traders is top priority of the police and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
She said that strict surveillance would be maintained at all entry and exit points of the cattle market to prevent any unlawful activities. CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the market for continuous monitoring and enhance overall security, she added.
She said that all possible steps would be taken for protection of cattle dealers and visitors. A close watch would also be kept on suspicious and criminal elements during Eid days, she added.
