Two Sanitation Workers Die Of Suffocation In Manhole
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Two sanitation workers lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a sewer manhole in the New Defence View Colony, Jampur Road area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call at 12:49 PM reporting that two individuals had fallen unconscious inside a manhole during routine cleaning work. Immediate response was initiated, and one ambulance, a motorbike ambulance, and two rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site.
Local police were also informed.
Upon arrival, rescuers found that both workers were trapped and unresponsive inside the manhole. Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmad Kamal, a rescue operation was launched. After considerable efforts, both dead bodies were recovered and shifted to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.
The victims were identified as Muhammad Asif, 26, son of Wahid Bux, a resident of Razi Colony, and Sabir Hussain, 30, son of Basheer Ahmad, a resident of Shamsabad, DG Khan.
