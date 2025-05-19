PFA Discards Thousands Of Contaminated Kulfis
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
In a major crackdown against food adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams seized thousands of contaminated kulfis being sold to children in the DG Khan Division
Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against food adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams seized thousands of contaminated kulfis being sold to children in the DG Khan Division.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magsi, following special directives from Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed.
During inspections carried out in Karam Dad Qureshi and Shah Jamal Road areas of Muzaffargarh, three kulfi production units and a delivery vehicle were thoroughly checked. The teams discovered the use of artificial sweeteners and substandard ingredients in the preparation of kulfis.
A total of 6,660 adulterated kulfis and 100 litres of low-quality khoa were discarded on the spot. The production unit owners and the vehicle operator were collectively fined Rs. 151,000 for violating food safety regulations.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, commenting on the operation, stated that any attempt to compromise children's health will be dealt with strictly. “Food fraudsters and those involved in deception are in the direct line of action of the Punjab Food Authority,” he added.
The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health by ensuring food safety across Punjab.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi ..
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA
SIFC has attracted record foreign investment, NA informed
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics
Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured
Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, J ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis2 minutes ago
-
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA2 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets10 minutes ago
-
Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics10 minutes ago
-
Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit33 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva42 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various departments13 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports13 minutes ago
-
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR43 minutes ago
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs52 minutes ago