PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis

In a major crackdown against food adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams seized thousands of contaminated kulfis being sold to children in the DG Khan Division

Daira Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against food adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams seized thousands of contaminated kulfis being sold to children in the DG Khan Division.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magsi, following special directives from Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed.

During inspections carried out in Karam Dad Qureshi and Shah Jamal Road areas of Muzaffargarh, three kulfi production units and a delivery vehicle were thoroughly checked. The teams discovered the use of artificial sweeteners and substandard ingredients in the preparation of kulfis.

A total of 6,660 adulterated kulfis and 100 litres of low-quality khoa were discarded on the spot. The production unit owners and the vehicle operator were collectively fined Rs. 151,000 for violating food safety regulations.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, commenting on the operation, stated that any attempt to compromise children's health will be dealt with strictly. “Food fraudsters and those involved in deception are in the direct line of action of the Punjab Food Authority,” he added.

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health by ensuring food safety across Punjab.