NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been upgraded with modern training, equipment, and structure following the 2005 earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, informed the National Assembly on Monday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been upgraded with modern training, equipment, and structure following the 2005 earthquake.

Responding to a question raised by Dr. Shazia Sobia during the Question Hour in the House, he said that the NDMA was formally established in 2007 under an ordinance.

He explained that after the 18th Amendment, disaster management responsibilities were devolved to the provinces, where both federal and provincial levels are now involved in disaster response training.

In response to a supplementary question from MNA Alia Kamran, Dr. Chaudhry offered to provide a detailed briefing to the House regarding the NDMA’s budget and operational matters.

Responding to another question, MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki clarified that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) program at the educational level has no connection with NDMA's training programs. She emphasized that NDMA focuses solely on natural disaster management. However, she added that disaster management training is being provided at the provincial and district levels in educational institutions.

Highlighting the devastating 2005 earthquake, she noted that the tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives, served as a catalyst for equipping disaster response agencies with modern tools and techniques. “NDMA has since been restructured and modernized in terms of training, equipment, and operational frameworks,” she added.