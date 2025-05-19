DPM Dar Arrives In Beijing On Three-day Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:59 PM
Ishaq Dar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi while his delegation comprises Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq during his China visit
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit.
Dar was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Accompanying him is a delegation that includes the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq.
Ishaq Dar's special aircraft landed in the Chinese capital, Beijing, where Chinese government officials received the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation.
In the meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, a comprehensive review of bilateral Pakistan-China relations will be conducted.
In addition, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan will also hold a meeting in Beijing. For this purpose, Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to arrive in China tomorrow.
Speaking to the media before his departure, Ishaq Dar stated that discussions with China will cover recent Pakistan-India tensions as well as regional and global issues.
