Open Menu

DPM Dar Arrives In Beijing On Three-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:59 PM

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit

Ishaq Dar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi while his delegation comprises Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq during his China visit

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit.

Dar was received at the airport by senior Chinese officials and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar would meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Accompanying him is a delegation that includes the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq.

Ishaq Dar's special aircraft landed in the Chinese capital, Beijing, where Chinese government officials received the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation.

In the meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, a comprehensive review of bilateral Pakistan-China relations will be conducted.

In addition, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan will also hold a meeting in Beijing. For this purpose, Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to arrive in China tomorrow.

Speaking to the media before his departure, Ishaq Dar stated that discussions with China will cover recent Pakistan-India tensions as well as regional and global issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Visit Beijing Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official v ..

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit

1 minute ago
 Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s thre ..

Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

4 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

4 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

12 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan