Hot And Humid Conditions Continue To Grip Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Hot and humid conditions continued to grip the city on Monday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather to persist over the next 24 hours, along with chances of scattered windstorms
According to MET officials, a severe heatwave is expected to impact most plain areas of the country for the next four days. Daytime temperatures in central and southern Punjab, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan are projected to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal.
A shallow trough of a westerly wave is currently affecting the upper regions, while a high-pressure system at the upper atmospheric level is dominating central and southern parts—conditions that are likely to persist through the week.
The MET Department further stated that most parts of the country will experience mainly hot and dry weather, with extremely hot conditions in the plains during daytime. However, isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms are possible in Kashmir and surrounding areas by the afternoon.
The highest temperature on Tuesday was observed in Dadu and Jacobabad, where the mercury soared to 48°C, while Lahore recorded a high of 42°C.
Meanwhile, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 97, with PM2.5 concentration levels measured at 6.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.
