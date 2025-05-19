Open Menu

Hot And Humid Conditions Continue To Grip Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore

Hot and humid conditions continued to grip the city on Monday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather to persist over the next 24 hours, along with chances of scattered windstorms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Hot and humid conditions continued to grip the city on Monday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather to persist over the next 24 hours, along with chances of scattered windstorms.

According to MET officials, a severe heatwave is expected to impact most plain areas of the country for the next four days. Daytime temperatures in central and southern Punjab, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan are projected to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal.

A shallow trough of a westerly wave is currently affecting the upper regions, while a high-pressure system at the upper atmospheric level is dominating central and southern parts—conditions that are likely to persist through the week.

The MET Department further stated that most parts of the country will experience mainly hot and dry weather, with extremely hot conditions in the plains during daytime. However, isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms are possible in Kashmir and surrounding areas by the afternoon.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was observed in Dadu and Jacobabad, where the mercury soared to 48°C, while Lahore recorded a high of 42°C.

Meanwhile, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 97, with PM2.5 concentration levels measured at 6.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.

Recent Stories

SSP Operations for tight security at cattle market ..

SSP Operations for tight security at cattle markets

2 minutes ago
 Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize n ..

Attock police crack down on drug peddlers, seize narcotics

2 minutes ago
 Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore

Hot and humid conditions continue to grip Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable mart ..

Police-robbers encounter leaves one constable martyred, another injured

2 minutes ago
 Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, C ..

Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, J ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official v ..

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit

25 minutes ago
Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over ..

Balochistan Assembly's PAC expresses concerns over poor budgeting by various dep ..

5 minutes ago
 Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on spor ..

Dr Tariq Fazal welcomes for apex committee on sports

5 minutes ago
 Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s thre ..

Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR

35 minutes ago
 Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off

Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis kicks off

5 minutes ago
 Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor

Dr Ishrat Hussain joins SDPI as Senior Advisor

5 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather