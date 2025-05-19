Dr Tariq Fazal Welcomes For Apex Committee On Sports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the nation holds serious concerns over the recent poor performance of the Pakistan cricket team
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the nation holds serious concerns over the recent poor performance of the Pakistan cricket team.
Speaking during the Question Hour in the National Assembly on Monday, he welcomed the proposal to establish an apex committee at the federal level for the promotion of sports after the 18th Constitutional Amendment and said the idea would be considered.
Responding to a question by MNA Shazia Marri, he said that Pakistan once had a prominent name in the world of sports, with achievements in squash, cricket, hockey, and the Olympics. However, he noted that the team’s recent failures, particularly in cricket, have deeply disappointed the public.
He revealed that in the past two years, the cricket board has changed coaches and selection committees five times in an effort to revive performance. “We ensured the appointment of full-time coaches for the cricket team,” he said.
He added that a nationwide talent hunt program is currently underway at provincial and district levels to bring back skilled players to the sport.
He said that sports have become a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment, but a suggestion to form an apex committee at the federal level has been tabled to coordinate efforts nationally.
He also criticized the state of football in the country, pointing out irregularities in the recent Football Federation elections. “In our elections, even people who’ve never kicked a football participate in federation polls,” he added.
Adding to the discussion, MNA Nabeel Gabol alleged that the Managing Director of Sui Gas had disbanded the company’s football team and locked the football ground. Dr. Chaudhry assured the house that the ministry concerned would take up the matter.
In response to a supplementary question by MNA Noor Alam, the minister noted that international cricket has returned to Pakistan after a long time.
He clarified that decisions regarding international matches are made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and that all visiting international teams are considered guests of the state.
