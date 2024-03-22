SSP Operations visits Murree police station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran on Friday made a surprise visit to Murree Police Station.

The SSP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police station.

The SSP also inspected the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.

He directed the police officers to make best efforts at police station level to address complaints of the citizens.

He said, tight security arrangements should be made for the security of the people particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminal gangs and lawbreakers, he said.