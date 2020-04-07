UrduPoint.com
SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Active During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police active during lockdown

SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Range Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal said that PHP police have been activated to ensure full implementation on locked clamped by the government due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad Range Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal said that PHP police have been activated to ensure full implementation on locked clamped by the government due to corona virus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan is passing through a critical situation due to corona virus pandemic.

He said that PHP police Jawans were issued necessary instructions to ensure full implementation on lockdown and section 144. In this connection, PHP police will take strict action against violators of pillion riders on highways, besides impounding their vehicles.

The PHP police will also create awareness among the general public for adopting precautionary and preventive measures against corona virus, he added.

