SSP Visits Jhatpat Market, Opens Fast With Policemen, Traders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :SSP District City Arif Aziz had an Iftar with policemen and shopkeepers of Jhatpat market in Lyari area.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kalakot Asif Munawar, SHO Kalakot Imtiaz Mirjat, SHO Chakiwara Sajid Dharejo, Market Association President Abid Baloch, Bilal Baloch and other shopkeepers were also present on the occasion.

SSP City inquired about law and order issues from shopkeepers during his visit to Jhatpat market.

Later, he visited Mushtaq Masjid located in Lyari Afshani Street and met Maulana Yusuf Afshani, a prominent religious figure.

The SSP instructed the officers to take effective measures to protect the life and property of the people.

Maulana Yousuf Afshani presented a book of Quranic verses to SSP City, SDPO Kalakot and SHOs and also appreciated the steps taken by the law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in Lyari.

