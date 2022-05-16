UrduPoint.com

SSUET And AIT Appointed Olympian Hanif Khan As Sports Consultant

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) appointed the renowned Olympian Hanif Khan as Sports Consultant to promote sports activities at the campus

The ceremony was held by the Sports department to pay tribute to the former captain of Pakistan National Hockey Team, Hanif Khan that was attended by Mubashir Mukhtar, Ahmed Alam, Dr. Majid, Nasir Ali, Pervez Iqbal and others.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the noted Olympian, Hanif Khan said that he wishes to prepare a brigade of skilled players who may contribute to Pakistan at national and international level.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University took initiative to make an alliance with the real sportsmen.

The university not only participated in games at regional and national level but also organized the sports events for Higher education Commission and Government. Induction of Hanif Khan in our team ensures a great achievement with result oriented output.

Convenor Aligarh Institute of Technology, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that sports keep youth involved in positive and healthy activities.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University gives importance to the sports and offers maximum facilities to the players. To improve the quality of sports we have included the experienced Hanif Khan in our team.

Nasir Ali, Olympian Ahmed Alam, and Haider Hussain, also spoke on the occasion.

