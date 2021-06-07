SSUET sets up Covid-19 vaccination centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Sindh Health Department, to provide free-of-charge vaccination to students and staff members.

Appreciating the support of Sindh Government, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said teachers, administrative staff and students of the university would receive free vaccination at the centre.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said SSUET vaccination centre would support the cause to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said a news released here on Monday.

He thanked the provincial government for establishing a vaccination centre at the varsity through which the faculty and administrative staff of the university as well as hundreds of students from different parts of the country would be able to get free vaccination.

All Deans, Associate Dean, Directors, HODs and Faculties of the university appreciated the management for establishing the centre.