UrduPoint.com

SSUET To Organize 6th International Multidisciplinary Conference IMTIC '21 From Nov 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:56 PM

SSUET to organize 6th international multidisciplinary conference IMTIC '21 from Nov 10

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering & Technology-Jamshoro, Higher Education Commission, and IEEE USA, will organize 6th international multidisciplinary conference IMTIC '21 from November 10 to 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering & Technology-Jamshoro, Higher education Commission, and IEEE USA, will organize 6th international multidisciplinary conference IMTIC '21 from November 10 to 12.

The renowned scientists and researchers including research scholars from different regions of the world will present their research work to the people who belong to academia and industry, said a statement here on Tuesday.

In this conference, apart from Pakistan, research scholars from Spain, Canada, Britain, Italy, Ireland, and Denmark are expected to participate.

All government and private universities have been invited to attend and participate in the conference.

Important sessions of the conference will be held on 12th November at the campus that includes PhD symposium, research tutorial and technical research.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Technology Canada Ireland Spain Italy Denmark November HEC From Government Industry

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

3 minutes ago
 Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries w ..

Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries with it vision of achieving hum ..

18 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In ..

Etihad Rail, EDGE and Shurooq Join the National In-Country Value Program

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

33 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh for framing policy to mitigat ..

Chief Minister Sindh for framing policy to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Sweets factory sealed for using sub-standard mater ..

Sweets factory sealed for using sub-standard material

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.