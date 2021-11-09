SSUET to organize 6th international multidisciplinary conference IMTIC '21 from Nov 10

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering & Technology-Jamshoro, Higher education Commission, and IEEE USA, will organize 6th international multidisciplinary conference IMTIC '21 from November 10 to 12.

The renowned scientists and researchers including research scholars from different regions of the world will present their research work to the people who belong to academia and industry, said a statement here on Tuesday.

In this conference, apart from Pakistan, research scholars from Spain, Canada, Britain, Italy, Ireland, and Denmark are expected to participate.

All government and private universities have been invited to attend and participate in the conference.

Important sessions of the conference will be held on 12th November at the campus that includes PhD symposium, research tutorial and technical research.