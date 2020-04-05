UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSWMB Chief Himself Participates In Spray Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

SSWMB chief himself participates in spray campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Asif Ikram on Sunday participated in chlorine spray campaign conducted in different areas of district South in a water bowser vehicle.

The bowser sprayed chlorine mixed water at Ziauddin Road, Bathisland, Teen Talwar, Clifton Bridge, Abdullah Haroon Road, Club Road and others, said a press release.

The bowser carries mixture of 1500 gallons of water, 28 liters of chlorine and other chemicals.

It merits to be mentioned over here that SSWMB is carrying out chlorine spray drive on main thoroughfares of district Malir, East and South since last week.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Road Vehicle Malir Sunday

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

40 minutes ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

1 hour ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

1 hour ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.