SSWMB chief himself participates in spray campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Asif Ikram on Sunday participated in chlorine spray campaign conducted in different areas of district South in a water bowser vehicle.

The bowser sprayed chlorine mixed water at Ziauddin Road, Bathisland, Teen Talwar, Clifton Bridge, Abdullah Haroon Road, Club Road and others, said a press release.

The bowser carries mixture of 1500 gallons of water, 28 liters of chlorine and other chemicals.

It merits to be mentioned over here that SSWMB is carrying out chlorine spray drive on main thoroughfares of district Malir, East and South since last week.