Stable Afghanistan Vital For Regional Economic Development: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:04 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said achieving the goal of a secure and stable Afghanistan was essential for the economic progress and prosperity of the entire region

Addressing the 8th ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, held in Istanbul, he said neither any nation could claim to have stronger and more historic bonds with Afghanistan, nor any country was more desirous of peace, stability and prosperity there than Pakistan, a Foreign Office press release said.

He said Pakistan continued to host over three million Afghan refugees for the last four decades, and had been playing a critical role for the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan, including by committing over US$1 billion in development assistance.

He highlighted the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) as an important institutional framework in strengthening bilateral relations between the two sides.

The foreign minister underlined that the recent resumption of efforts for reaching peace and stability in Afghanistan was a positive development and expressed Pakistan's wish to see the peace process lead to inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.

At the same time, he cautioned against the "spoilers" in view of their vested interests. He urged the international community to seize the opportunity for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan by reaching a broad regional and international consensus.

He also called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the meeting.

Reiterating the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries, Qureshi conveyed the warmest and sincerest wishes for the people and the government of Turkey on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion.

He also held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu wherein the two sides expressed their desire to continue expanding their relations in new areas of mutual interest, particularly by expanding bilateral economic relations.

The foreign minister also held a brief interaction with the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, on the side-lines of the meeting during which matters relating to enhancing Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade were discussed.

