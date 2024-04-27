Stage Drama "Zandagi" Presented In Festival Of Arts Council Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana presented the second Sindhi improvisational stage play "Zandagi" written by Nasir Shamsi in the context of Sindh Drama Theater Festival in Larkana under the direction of Sanuri Phul, Larib Sajjan and Ashique Dayo in the open air theater.
It was dramatized by Ali Roshan Sheikh.
In the stage drama, the injustices, cruelty, brutality with the people living in the society, all the evils of the pure women who made them fall prey to lust by showing them golden dreams were focused. And it was also revealed that why is a person forced to commit suicide? At the end of the stage play.
Special guests Ataullah Chhato, Dr. Jamshed Ali Abro, famous actors Ustad Akbar Baloch, Vice President of Arts Council Larkana Engineer Javed Ahmed Sheikh and Badr Khan Soomro Expressing his thoughts, they said that each actor celebrated his own role, especially Ramsha Shahzadi's tears, he felt that they are not in the role but in reality.
He said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana is doing very well, with this new actors will also get a chance to perform.
Ali Roshan Shaikh and Amjad Gul Soomro performed the duties of stage secretary on this occasion.
