Stage Play "Jalti Wadi" Highlights Sacrifices Of Kashmiri People

Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) here on Tuesday organized a stage play "Jalti Wadi" to highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) here on Tuesday organized a stage play "Jalti Wadi" to highlight the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

The play was organized in connection with black day observed to express unity and solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing brutal Indian aggression in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) Waqar Ahmed were also present with the chief guest Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization. The play was written by Syed Saleem Afandi and directed by Sapna Shah.

The cast of the play was included Waheed Minhas, Liaquat Shah, Jhalak Ali, Afandi Shah, Sapna Shah, Anjum Abbasi, Raja Sattar and Ihsan Qurashi.

While addressing on the occasion, Mishal Malik wife of Hurriyat leader said that despite all the force, power and continued lock downs in Kashmir valley the people of Kashmir would never compromise on Kashmir cause and we would resist till our last breaths.

The people of Kashmir had been rendering matchless sacrifices and we were highly thankful to people who raised their voices to highlight the issue of Kashmir at international forums, she added.