"Stand Inside Dock, You Are Not Here For Press Conference": Court Tells Hamza Shehbaz

The lawyers and workers of the PML-N used harsh words in the courtroom over remarks of the judge.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) An accountability court on Tuesday snubbed Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for meeting his party workers inside the courtroom, observing that he should stand in the witnesses' box on every next hearing.

The judge took notice when Hamza Shehbaz started meeting leaders and party workers in the courtroom, and remarked that he was not there for any "press conference". The judge's remarks made Hamza Shehbaz angry who responded that it was not the way for a judge to address any person in the courtroom. The workers of the PML-N and lawyers also shouted at the judge over his remarks.

Hamza Shehbaz was produced there by the NAB officials for his appearance in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

"On every next hearing, you will stand in the witnesses' box as he was not here for any press conference," the judge remarked.

The both sides exchanged harsh words. The PML-N leaders also expressed their resentment over the remarks of the judges while talking to media outside the courtroom.

It may be mentioned here that it is first time that any leader of the PML-N became so harsh in the courtroom.

Later, the court extended till Nov 28 the judicial remand of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills Case.

On April 9, the court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz in the same case.

However, both accused had denied the charges against them, and maintained that they had saved Rs2300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.