Standing Committee On Petroleum Instructs SSGC's Official To Improve Gas Pressure In Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Standing Committee on Petroleum instructs SSGC's official to improve gas pressure in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Standing Committee on Petroleum's Chairman Mohsin Aziz chaired a meeting to review the facilities being provided to mines' workers in Balochistan here at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Standing committee's members Senator Mir Muhammad Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Senator Salahuddin Tramzi, Senator Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Senator Behr Mand Tangi, Senator Taj Muhammad Afredi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Quetta Madni Siddiqui, Secretary Labour and Manpower of Government Balochistan Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Additional Secretary Mines and Mineral Jhangir Khan Kakar, owners of Coalmines companies including Yahya Khan Nasar, Mir Behroz Reki, Labourers' leader Usman Ali, Sultan Khan and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Senator Mohsin Aziz said, "we have come to Quetta to review the problems being faced by mines workers." He also expressed resentment over non registration of workers, saying that only four percent miners were registered in Coalmines Companies who were working inside the coalmine and it was responsibility of the provincial government and owners of mines companies to ensure registration of workers.

"Measures should be taken to provide training to miners in order to save them during any untoward situation inside coalmine", he said, adding payment of compensation to victims who died in different incidents during mining should be ensured in three months.

Provincial Secretary Labour & Manpower Bashir Ahmed Bazai, Additional Secretary Mines and Mineral Jhangir Kakar and Chief Inspector briefed the Standing Committee on Petroleum during a meeting in detail.

They said the provincial government was taking serious steps to ensure welfare of labourers, adding thousands of workers had been trained regarding their work in mines by the government.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta's General Manager Madani Siddiqi also gave briefing to the meeting, saying some areas were facing low gas pressures due to nonpayment of bills and gas pilferage but Sui Southern Gas Company was trying to improve gas pressures in Quetta, Mastung and Kalat.

On the occasion, Senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi said temperature in Kalat was dropped at freezing point, but due to low gas pressure people there were facing a lot of problems.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti said people were deprived of gas supply in various areas of Dera Bugti, while gas from the area had reached various parts of the country.

Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz summoned PPL and SSGC officials to ensure their presence in next meeting of the committee after 20 days to review Dera Bugti related problems and other issues of province.

