Standing Committee sought details of patients recovered, died of corona in LRH, funds allocation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Health Tuesday directed administrative authorities of health department to present data of patients recovered and died of corona in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The meeting chaired by Rabia Basri also sought details of fund allocated to treat corona patients in LRH for discussion in next meeting of the standing committee.

Chairperson also directed heath department to furnish details of staff working in Healthcare Commission and appointment documents of staff recruited from 2106 to 2021. She also directed authorities to arrange a presentation in next meeting regarding details of KP Drug Rules 2017, reward and punishment of drug inspectors and appointments being made in three different categories.

The chair also directed to consult law department regarding regularization of Gajju Khan Medical College faculty members and suggested formulation of a subcommittee on the subject matter.

The meeting among others was attended by members including Liaqat Ali Khan, Waqar Khan, Zahir Shah, Mehmood Khan, Abbas-ur- Rehman besides Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik, Humaira Khatoon, Khusdil Khan, Special Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil, Deputy Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim, Director General Drug Control and Dean Gajju Khan Medcial College, Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman.