UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Plays An Instrumental Role In Growth Of Islamic Banking

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:45 AM

State Bank of Pakistan plays an instrumental role in growth of Islamic Banking

Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Monday informed National Assembly that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had played an instrumental role in growth of Islamic Banking in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ):Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Monday informed National Assembly that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had played an instrumental role in growth of Islamic Banking in the country.

Replying various queries raised by MNA Maulana Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din, Parliamentary Secretary on Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that SBP was among few regulators that had introduced comprehensive legal, regulatory and Shariah compliance framework for Islamic banking industry.

He said that owing to its efforts for promoting Islamic Banking in the country, SBP has been awarded as "Best Central bank of the Year 2020" by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) �Edbiz Consulting.

UK.

The NA was further informed that SBP had also been voted as the central Bank for 2020 in promoting Islamic finance by a poll conducted by Islamic Finance News (IFN), an arm of RED money group, Malaysia.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser directed to convene a meeting of the concerned committee to discuss "The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans". He said that Ulema and religious scholars would be invited to discuss it in meaningful way.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly State Bank Of Pakistan Bank United Kingdom Malaysia Money 2020 Industry Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

11 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

11 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.