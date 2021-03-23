UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Reforms Regulations To Facilitate Banks,DFIs Investment In REITs

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:01 AM

State Bank of Pakistan reforms regulations to facilitate banks,DFIs investment in REITs

For further boost to housing and development sectors, SBP has made changes to certain provisions of existing Prudential Regulations for Corporate and Commercial Banking to encourage enhanced participation and investment of banks and development financial institutions in Real Estate Investment Trusts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ):For further boost to housing and development sectors, SBP has made changes to certain provisions of existing Prudential Regulations for Corporate and Commercial Banking to encourage enhanced participation and investment of banks and development financial institutions in Real Estate Investment Trusts.

In line with Government of Pakistan's initiative for the development of housing and construction sector, State Bank of Pakistan has been taking various regulatory steps to enhance banks and development financial institutions participation through their financing in the development of these sectors, said SBP statement here on Monday.

REITs are asset management companies that own or finance income-producing real estate across a range of property sectors. These asset management companies raise funding from general public and institutions by floating various kinds of funds. REITs deploy funds by investing in real estate properties thereby enhancing the investment in housing and construction sector to contribute in economic growth and development.

The units of listed REITs, are tradable on stock exchanges and offer a number of benefits to investors.

The changes in SBP regulations will enable banks/DFIs to make higher investments in REITs to the tune of 15% of their equity as against existing limit of 10% of equity. This move will not only bring more capital towards REITs but will also enable banks/DFIs to diversify their investments.

In addition, SBP has also relaxed restriction, in existing regulations, on seeking financing against shares of listed group companies. It will enable investors in raising liquidity for further investment in new business opportunities and ventures leading to greater economic activity.

The change in regulation will also benefit the capital market by encouraging sponsors of companies to consider listing on the stock exchanges. This will promote documentation of the economy, transparency, and good corporate governance practices as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Market From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

5 seconds ago

North Korea Capable of Making Nuclear Weapons But ..

55 minutes ago

US May Face Delays in Developing Vital Technologie ..

55 minutes ago

Akbar Malik assumes charge as Acting Director Prog ..

55 minutes ago

At Least 100 Injured in Collapse of Stadium During ..

56 minutes ago

Sri Lanka bowlers peg back West Indies in first Te ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.