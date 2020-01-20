State land retrieved in Dera Ghazi Khan

The Anti Corruption Establishment in collaboration with the revenue department retrieved 4,735 kanal state land from grabbers here on Monday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment in collaboration with the revenue department retrieved 4,735 kanal state land from grabbers here on Monday.

According to official sources, following direction from regional director anti corruption Hamza Salik, circle officer Muhammad Arshid Khan raided Mauza Wadoor and retrieved 4,735 land worth Rs 72 million.