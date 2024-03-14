- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed on NITB, PSEB progra ..
State Minister For IT And Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja For IT Briefed On NITB, PSEB Programs
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday briefed the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday briefed the National Information Technology board (NITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).
The minister was briefed while chairing a meeting held at the committee room of Ministry IT said a press release.
Secretary IT Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were present at the meeting.
CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Babar Majeed Bhatti briefed the chair about the organizational structure and projects of NITB.
The meeting was also apprised about the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) working and programs. The PSEB authorities told the meeting that over 6,000 IT companies are registered with the Board, and a total of 43 software technology parks (STPs) have been established throughout the country. Currently, 357 IT/IT companies are working in these STPs.
Recent Stories
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea: USGS
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launches on third test flight
President of Iran's visit could seal free trade agreement, says Ambassador
Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint
Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro hosts Germany
Bosnia's lithium discovery raises hopes and fears
Low-income private schools helping govt in achieving educational goals: Chairman ..
LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions
History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mansehra inspects markets to ensure price control1 minute ago
-
WASA observes Punjab Culture Day2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office resolves NHA employee complaint22 minutes ago
-
LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions25 minutes ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices :RPO25 minutes ago
-
Rally, seminar organized on World Kidney day25 minutes ago
-
RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH31 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges31 minutes ago
-
Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held31 minutes ago
-
KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government31 minutes ago
-
FDA observes Punjab Culture Day18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM expresses satisfaction on holing of Senate election in peaceful environment18 minutes ago