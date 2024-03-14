Open Menu

State Minister For IT And Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja For IT Briefed On NITB, PSEB Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja for IT briefed on NITB, PSEB programs

State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday briefed the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday briefed the National Information Technology board (NITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The minister was briefed while chairing a meeting held at the committee room of Ministry IT said a press release.

Secretary IT Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were present at the meeting.

CEO National Information Technology Board (NITB) Babar Majeed Bhatti briefed the chair about the organizational structure and projects of NITB.

The meeting was also apprised about the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) working and programs. The PSEB authorities told the meeting that over 6,000 IT companies are registered with the Board, and a total of 43 software technology parks (STPs) have been established throughout the country. Currently, 357 IT/IT companies are working in these STPs.

