State To Adopt Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the state would adopt zero tolerance against terrorism and not allow anti-terror gains to be reversed

The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said, "At Apex Committee meeting today, civil and military leadership expressed unflinching resolve to protect the people of Pakistan at any cost. Those who attacked innocent citizens will be brought to justice. We will not allow anti-terror gains to be reversed." He said the meeting reviewed the security landscape and agreed to adopt a uniform policy between the federation and provinces.

It considered proposals for revision of the National Action Plan and approved a slew of measures to improve investigation, forensic and working of the Counter Terrorism Department.

The prime minister said media, religious scholars and political leaders had a fundamental role in creating national consensus against terrorism.

"The state will adopt zero tolerance policy against terrorism. The meeting agreed to institute implementation mechanism for the decisions," he added.

