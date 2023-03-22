(@FahadShabbir)

Station Commander/President Cantonment Boards Brig. Salman Nazar here on Wednesday inaugurated a flower exhibition at Romi Park in which more than 100 varieties of Chrysanthemums were displayed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Station Commander/President Cantonment Boards Brig. Salman Nazar here on Wednesday inaugurated a flower exhibition at Romi Park in which more than 100 varieties of Chrysanthemums were displayed.

The ceremony to inaugurate the flower show, organised by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) was attended by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Umair Mehboob, Horticulturist Madam Mehnaz, Horticulturist Muhammad Danial, RCB officers and a large number of citizens.

Various departments displayed their stalls containing different varieties of Chrysanthemum flowers in the exhibition.

Brig. Salman visited different stalls and appreciated the efforts of the departments for displaying beautiful flowers.

He also appreciated the performance of the participants and termed it good and wonderful.

He exhorted the need of making efforts to convince more organizations and departments to take part in the next flower exhibition.