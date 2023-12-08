STBB chairman suspended for violation of rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The provincial government has suspended the services of Chairman Sindh Textbook board (STBB) Agha Sohail Ahmed for violating rules, inefficiency and misconduct.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary here on Friday, the services of Agha Sohail, an officer of Ex.

PCS (BS-20) and Chairman Sindh Text Book Board were placed under suspension on account of his inefficiency, mismanagement and act of misconduct with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, the Headquarter of Agha Sohail Ahmed shall be at Services, the General Administration and Coordination Department, notification stated.

The officer under suspension will draw his pay and allowances as admissible under the rules.