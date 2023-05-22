STEAM Pakistan delegation visits TEF assisted schools in Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A delegation from STEAM Pakistan, a non-profit organization working to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education in the country, visited Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) in Lodhran to witness the level of facilities assisted by TEF for science education to underprivileged children.

The delegation comprised Bilal Rao, head of delivery reforms and implementation, Malala Fund, Ms. Huma Zia, head of policy, Ms. Ghamae Jamal, senior research associate, and Ms. Areej Mahmood, TEF spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Akbar Khan, the Chief Executive Officer TEF, and his team briefed the guests about the history, vision and achievements of TEF in the provision of quality education to the underprivileged children in Lodhran district for the last thirteen years.

The delegates visited four schools facilitated by TEF including Amina Girls school and College 21 MPR, Lodhran Public School Lodhran, Government Girls High School Lodhran and TEF School Khanwan Ghalwan.

They were impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure provided by TEF in these schools such as libraries, computer laboratories, digital literacy programs and sports facilities.

They also interacted with the students and teachers and appreciated their enthusiasm and performance.

Later, they had a productive meeting with government schools heads and teachers and took their feedback on the educational reforms by TEF.

They discussed the challenges and opportunities of education in Lodhran with TEF team and explored the possibilities of future collaboration between STEAM Pakistan and TEF.

The delegation expressed their gratitude and admiration for the efforts of TEF and its founder Jahangir Khan Tareen in transforming the education landscape of Lodhran district. They said that they were inspired by TEF's reformative work in Amina Girls High School and hoped to transform other government high schools through policy level reform.

The visit was part of STEAM Pakistan's initiative to observe and support educational innovations and interventions in different regions of the country.