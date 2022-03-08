STEM Teachers invited to participate in workshop on Climate Change

Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU) would organize five-day training workshop on Climate Change Education through Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) from March 28- April 1

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Sukkur IBA University in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU) would organize five-day training workshop on Climate Change Education through Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) from March 28- April 1.

The training has been organized considering the urgent need for capacity building of science educators in Climate Change Education.

According to an official of ECOSF, the training would employ the Inquiry Based Science Education (IBSE) pedagogy, which would help adopt an investigative approach to teaching and learning.

It is well recognized that IBSE is an effective tool for catalyzing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

IBSE methodology develops and strengthens students' skills of observation, asking questions, planning and conducting investigations, reviewing evidence in the light of what is already known, which leads to drawing conclusions and communicating the results.

About the objective, the official conveyed that this training was primarily intended for young science teachers, especially women and teachers from marginalized areas of the country.

The prime purpose of this training is to produce a cadre of science teachers who can effectively deliver training programmes on climate change education for their peers using IBSE pedagogy.

The workshop will cover topics including climate change, greenhouse effect, environmental pollution, sustainable energy and energy efficiency, adult learning, developing confidence and competence, developing motivation and coaching.

This capacity building workshop will enable the participants to understand better adult learning methodologies and enhance their skills, knowledge and competency.

Trained science teachers will be able to apply current facilitative skills that help promote learner engagement, show mastery in delivering key training strategies such as brainstorming and practice sessions.

About the eligibility, the official informed that those who were Bachelors of Science (16 years) in any STEM related subjects with less than 32 years of age and having over 5-7 years of teaching experience in any STEM Subjects could apply for the program.

Female teachers are encouraged to apply.

Eligible out-stationed participants will be provided accommodation, meals and transportation allowance. Only qualified and shortlisted candidates will be invited for the participation. Successful candidates will be notified by March 20.

The interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their application at�www.ecosf.org/signup.aspx�by�March 15.

With a population of over 210 million, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change in the world. The country is expected to face severe extreme climate events, such as increased variability of monsoons, receding glacial caps, heat waves, floods and droughts.

To address this mammoth challenge, there is an urgent need for the adaptive capacity of communities through adequate science education and enabling citizens to make informed decisions in the context of climate change.

Science education plays a vital role to prepare societies for the future global challenges, including the climate change. Climate science education can be one of the essential components and a catalyst in deescalating the rate of climate change by raising awareness, promoting evidence-based research and knowledge. The climate change issues can be effectively dealt with a policy framework and political determination only if the decisions are based on scientific research data and rational judgment.

Today, the world faces enormous challenges and it will be extremely difficult for us to protect our environment, adapt climate change, improve lives and feed our growing population, if they will not invest in our children and youth.

Therefore, it is imperative to provide students with requisite scientific skill sets at schools to expand their knowledge of climate science and empower them with right tools to protect this planet.