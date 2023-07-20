Open Menu

Step Afoot To Eliminate Crime Activities In Hanna: SHO Mitha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Step afoot to eliminate crime activities in Hanna: SHO Mitha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Hanna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Mitha Khan on Thursday said that measures were being taken to eliminate crime activities for maintaining peace in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation called on him at Hanna Police Station.

He said that people should cooperate with police personnel in order to eradicate street crimes in the area saying that law was equal for all and no one would be allowed to take law in his hand.

Patrolling of police personnel was enhanced for controlling crime activities in the area, he said.

He said that several actions were taken out against drug pushers with the aim to save people from curs of narcotics.

The official said that the security of tourist places was ensured in the area with the aim to protect the families of tourists in the area.

The delegation also appreciated the effort of SHO and police personnel in trying to maintain peace in the area.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

16 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

21 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

29 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan