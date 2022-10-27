UrduPoint.com

Step Afoot To Provide Health Facilities To People In Govt Hospitals: Chief Secretary Uqaili

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Step afoot to provide health facilities to people in govt hospitals: Chief Secretary Uqaili

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday said that the provincial government was taking measures to provide quality health facilities to people in the government hospitals.

He expressed these views while visiting Fatima Jinnah Chest Disease Institute here along with Health Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Tahir.

The Chief Secretary also inaugurated a 6-bed ventilator ICU and oxygen plant at the Institute and later, inspected the thoracic surgery ward under construction. Chief Executive Professor Dr.

Shireen Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary.

Uqaili expressed satisfaction on the performance of the Institute and said that immediate supply of required resources would be ensured for the provision of health facilities to public.

He said that Fatima Jinnah Institute was working better within the available resources and instructed the officers to ensure the attendance of their subordinate staff.

Dr. Sadiq Baloch, Dr. Zubair Kakar, Dr. Hidayat and civil administration officers were present on this occasion.

